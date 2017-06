Kevin Eves and William Lynch go into this weekend’s Donegal Rally as the modified leaders on the Irish Tarmac Championship.

Eves has a ten point advantage at the top of the standings after wins in West Cork and the Rally of the Lakes.

The Donegal Cork crew are looking to continue that form in Kevin’s home event and be on the pace from the go on Friday…

(View video in Google Chrome or Interner Explorer)



or listen here.