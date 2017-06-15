logo



Cope claims “Anti-Donegal” agenda in CLAR allocations

15 Jun 2017
by News Highland

 

The Government has been accused of pursuing an anti-Donegal policy with its national rural funding programme

Pat the Cope Gallagher made the comments as it emerged that Donegal recieved just 1% of the national allocation of CLAR funding under the Safety Measures and Play Area Programme

CLAR targets funding to areas of population decline and areas in need of improvement, infrastructural improvement and rural neglect.

Pat the Cope says it is shameful that Donegal received just 49 thousand in funding for a pot of over 4.9 million euro – he says new Chief Whip Joe McHugh should be doing more……….

More News

Audio Update – Mc Hugh says Chief Whip appointment is a challenge he relishes

0
Donegal Deputy Joe Mc Hugh says his promotion to the role of Chief Whip is a huge challenge which he is relishing. He has also been given special responsibility for the Gaeltacht a[...]
15 Jun 2017

SF MPs to demand full Dail speaking and voting rights

0
One of the newly elected Sinn Fein MPs in Northern Ireland says he and his six colleagues will today seek speaking and voting rights in the Dail Barry Mc Elduff and his colleagues [...]
15 Jun 2017

Harkin supports EU bid to bridge pensions gender gap

0
MEPs in Strasbourg have backed proposals to bring an end to the gender pension gap that exists in the European Union. Ideas include providing credits for maternity, paternity or pa[...]
15 Jun 2017

Mc Hugh delighted with Chief Whip appointment

0
Following his appointment as Chief Whip last night, Donegal Deputy Joe Mc Hugh said he is confident that this Government with Leo Varadkar at the helm will help him in his efforts [...]
15 Jun 2017

Cope claims “Anti-Donegal” agenda in CLAR allocations

0
  The Government has been accused of pursuing an anti-Donegal policy with its national rural funding programme Pat the Cope Gallagher made the comments as it emerged that Done[...]
15 Jun 2017

Joe McHugh TD named Chief Whip in new Taoiseach’s reshuffle

0
Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh is the government’s Chief Whip following Wednesday cabinet reshuffle by the new Taoiseach. Leo Varadkar confirmed that the former Diaspora Minster w[...]
14 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit