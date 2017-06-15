Cope claims “Anti-Donegal” agenda in CLAR allocations

The Government has been accused of pursuing an anti-Donegal policy with its national rural funding programme

Pat the Cope Gallagher made the comments as it emerged that Donegal recieved just 1% of the national allocation of CLAR funding under the Safety Measures and Play Area Programme

CLAR targets funding to areas of population decline and areas in need of improvement, infrastructural improvement and rural neglect.

Pat the Cope says it is shameful that Donegal received just 49 thousand in funding for a pot of over 4.9 million euro – he says new Chief Whip Joe McHugh should be doing more……….