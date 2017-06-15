Audio Update – Mc Hugh says Chief Whip appointment is a challenge he relishes

Donegal Deputy Joe Mc Hugh says his promotion to the role of Chief Whip is a huge challenge which he is relishing. He has also been given special responsibility for the Gaeltacht and the Irish language, which he has welcomed.

Deputy Mc Hugh is now responsible for the co-ordination of Government business in the Dáil. He’ll be the point of contact between the Government and the opposition parties, as well as having the job of ensure the government has a majority .

Speaking to Highland Radio News this morning, Deputy Mc Hugh acknowledged that will be a particularly challenging task in the context of a minority government…………