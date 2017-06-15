37 Donegal patients have received radiotherapy at Altnagelvin

It’s emerged that 37 Donegal patients have received radiotherapy at the new centre in Altnagelvin Hospital, with management there saying things are progressing according to plan.

In a letter to DACC Chair Betty Holmes, management say to date the Altnagelvin facility has received 37 referrals for patients from Donegal, 17 for prostate radiotherapy and 20 breast radiotherapy referrals.

The letter concludes they continue to work closely with the hospitals in Letterkenny and Galway to advance the implementation of our service in line with the agreed plan.

Betty Holmes says it’s a positive development………..