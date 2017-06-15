logo



15 Jun 2017
Eabha agus Úna Ní Bhriain ag tabhairt faoi Scoil Samhraidh Cheol na Coille/ scoth- amhránaí Hannah Nic Pháidín.

15 Jun 2017

You’re Having A Laugh – The Wrong Answers

  Tune into Lee Gooch’s Drivetime  from 3.30pm Monday to Friday  for ‘You’re Having A Laugh’. Below is the list of wrong answers. Alan Carr Derek Moone[...]
14 Jun 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Wednesday’s show

Listen back to Wednesday’s  Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
14 Jun 2017

Tilda Swinton Had A Hilariously Petty Response To George Clooney’s Baby News

“Now I have the last laugh.” Hollywood is abuzz with the news that George and Amal Clooney welcomed their twins, Alexander and Ella, on Tuesday, and one of the actor’s former co-st[...]
14 Jun 2017

People can’t get over how much Jeremy Corbyn’s son looks like Elijah Wood

It seems the UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is surrounded by celebrity doppelgangers.  Last month it was pointed out that his aide had an uncanny resemblance to Tom Cruise. N[...]
14 Jun 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Tuesday’s show

Listen back to Tuesday’s  Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
13 Jun 2017

