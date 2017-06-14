Ulster SFC Preview: Tyrone Manager Mickey Harte

For many, the Ulster Championship swings into top gear this weekend with the first of the semi finals.

Defending Champions Tyrone take on Donegal in a game which is a repeat of last years final.

In 2016, Tyrone returned to the provincial decider for the first time in six years and came from four points down to lift the Anglo Celt Cup.

To get back to the final they will try and overcome their neighbours once again in Clones.

Highland’s Tom Comack has been looking ahead to Sunday’s game with Tyrone Manager Mickey Harte…

