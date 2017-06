It has been confirmed that work will begin this year on both the Fintra Bridge and Tirconnail Bridge.

Minister Shane Ross has commited €700,000 in funding for the Tirconail Bridge, Donegal Town while the Fintra Bridge between Killybegs and Kilcar is awaiting a further report by Donegal County Council.

Welcoming the confirmation, Councillor Niamh Kennedy expressed hope that work can begin soon, as both bridges are regularly used by tourists and locals…….