Progress must be made on Gateway projects – Mc Bride

A Letterkenny Municipal Councillor says it’s vital that progress is made on the Urban Gateway Scheme announced last year for the district.

€500,000 has been allocated, but Cllr Michael Mc Bride says the work has been held up, and the council must act now to ensure that there are no further delays.

He says the council had been hoping to carry out the work internally, but he now belives that elements of it will have to go to tender.

Cllr Mc Bride told the June Municipal District meeting that plans and tender documents must be prepared as quickly as possible……..