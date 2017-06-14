logo



People can’t get over how much Jeremy Corbyn’s son looks like Elijah Wood

14 Jun 2017
by News Highland

It seems the UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is surrounded by celebrity doppelgangers. 

Last month it was pointed out that his aide had an uncanny resemblance to Tom Cruise.

Now it’s Jeremy’s son Tommy that’s getting all the attention as Twitter reckons the 23 year old is a ringer for Elijah Wood.

keiynan stan malak @shumsende

jeremy corbyn’s son tommy looks exactly like elijah wood oh my god

Tommy ≈ @thomkirbyy

Jeremy Corbyn’s youngest son looks like he’s about to climb mount doom and destroy the one ring

HannahJane Parkinson

@ladyhaja

Currently obsessed with the fact Corbyn’s youngest son is basically Elijah Wood

While not everyone is making the Elijah Wood connection, many are just happy to point out that the Labour leader’s youngest son is quite easy on the eye.

LordJames @HashtagChambers

I’ve fallen head over heels for Jeremy Corbyn’s son. 😍

making labour queer @whatkatie_did

So… this is Corbyn’s son? HELLOOOOO COMRADE 😍

Tim Doble @BetterThanToday

Sooo… Jeremy Corbyn’s son is an absolute fox. Once again – Corbyn has delivered.

Votes By Women @votesbywomen

@ladyhaja A face for the many, not the few

Story by Max Ramsbottom, Entertainment.ie

