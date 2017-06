Sinn Féin have taken the helm in Inishowen, with Councillor Jack Murray elected Cathaoirleac at the Inishowen municipal district AGM last evening.

His party colleague, Albert Doherty, was elected Leas Cathaoirleach.

Speaking after his election, Cllr Murray said he wants to bring the role to the people………..

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein will take the top spot in Donegal County Council this afternoon, with Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle set to become Cathaoirleach at the AGM at County House in Lifford.