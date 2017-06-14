Mc Conalogue says Pyrite Board remit should be extended to include Mica

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue has called on the Government to now take action following the expert panel’s publication of the Mica report.

The report has made a number of recommendations and also estimated that over 1000 homes are affected, a figure which could rise to almost 5000.

Deputy McConalogue has suggested that the Government extend the remit of the pyrite resolution board to those affected by the defective blocks issue.

The Pyrite Remediation Scheme covers the cost of testing houses and repairs to those that have been affected by pyrite.

The Fianna Fail Agriculture Spokesperson says the people of Donegal deserve no less………….