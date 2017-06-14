Letterkenny MD Mayor reflects on Varadkars affection for Donegal

Leo Varadkar will be elected the youngest ever Taoiseach this afternoon when the Dáil meets.

He’s expected to carry out a wide-ranging reshuffle with a number of new faces joining the Cabinet.

Mr Varadkar has always had an affection for Donegal, according to the new Mayor of the Letterkenny Municipal District.

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh says he’ll be closely watching what role Donegal Deputy Joe Mc Hugh has in the Varadkar administration.

He also says as a Minister, Leo Varadkar was always very accessible to councillors, and he hopes that will continue………….