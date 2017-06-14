Joule Donegal International Rally Preview – Donagh Kelly

The ultimate goal in Irish rallying is to win the Donegal International in June.

Donagh Kelly has won just about every event on the Tarmac and National Championships but his home international is the one missing from his list of victories.

Donagh and his navigator Conor Foley were battling with the Boyle’s at the head of the race in last year’s Donegal, only for their hopes to end on the Carn Hill stage on Saturday afternoon.

The Ford Focus WRC was ten seconds off the lead when they were forced to stop.

Donagh has been has taking part in selected events this year and that included a 4th in a row victory in West Cork.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Donagh says he’s ready to throw everything at Donegal once again…

