Joe McHugh TD named Chief Whip in new Taoiseach’s reshuffle

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh is the government’s Chief Whip following Wednesday cabinet reshuffle by the new Taoiseach.

Leo Varadkar confirmed that the former Diaspora Minster will also be Minster of State at the Department of Culture with responsibility for Gaeilge, Gaeltacht and the islands.

Regina Doherty, Eoghan Murphy and Michael Ring have been given full cabinet roles, while Mary Mitchell O’Connor is demoted to a junior ministry.

Her position as Minister for Jobs will be taken by Frances Fitzgerald, who stays on as Tánaiste.

Paschal Donohoe will take over as Minister for Finance, as well as keeping his role in Public Expenditure, while Simon Harris remains in Health.

Charlie Flanagan moves to Justice, while Simon Coveney takes over at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Simon Harris stays in Health.

Regina Doherty will be the new Minister for Social Protection, while Eoghan Murphy is given the task of being Minister for Housing.

Michael Ring is given a new role as minister for Rural and Regional Affairs. All other senior ministries all remain with their current holders.

The new cabinet…..