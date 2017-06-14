logo



Joe McHugh TD named Chief Whip in new Taoiseach’s reshuffle

14 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh is the government’s Chief Whip following Wednesday cabinet reshuffle by the new Taoiseach.

Leo Varadkar confirmed that the former Diaspora Minster will also be Minster of State at the Department of Culture with responsibility for  Gaeilge, Gaeltacht and the islands.

Regina Doherty, Eoghan Murphy and Michael Ring have been given full cabinet roles, while Mary Mitchell O’Connor is demoted to a junior ministry.

Her position as Minister for Jobs will be taken by Frances Fitzgerald, who stays on as Tánaiste.

Paschal Donohoe will take over as Minister for Finance, as well as keeping his role in Public Expenditure, while Simon Harris remains in Health.

Charlie Flanagan moves to Justice, while Simon Coveney takes over at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Simon Harris stays in Health.

Regina Doherty will be the new Minister for Social Protection, while Eoghan Murphy is given the task of being Minister for Housing.

Michael Ring is given a new role as minister for Rural and Regional Affairs. All other senior ministries all remain with their current holders.

The new cabinet…..

  • Department of Finance and Department of Public Expenditure & Reform: Paschal Donohoe
  • Department of Justice & Equality: Charlie Flanagan
  • Department of Enterprise & Innovation: Frances Fitzgerald
  • Department of Employment & Social Protection: Regina Doherty
  • Department of Education & Skills: Richard Bruton
  • Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government: Eoghan Murphy
  • Department of Children & Youth Affairs: Katherine Zappone
  • Department of Health: Simon Harris
  • Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade (with special responsibility for Brexit): Simon Coveney
  • A new Department of Culture: Heather Humphreys
  • Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine: Michael Creed
  • A new Department of Community & Rural Affairs: Michael Ring
  • Department of the Transport, Tourism & Sport: Shane Ross
  • Department of Communications, Climate Action & Environment: Denis Naughten
  • Minister of State at the Department of Education with special responsibility for Higher Education: Mary Mitchell O’Connor
  • Minister of State (Defence): Paul Kehoe
  • Minister of State (Disability Issues): Finian McGrath

More News

Joe McHugh TD named Chief Whip in new Taoiseach’s reshuffle

0
Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh is the government’s Chief Whip following Wednesday cabinet reshuffle by the new Taoiseach. Leo Varadkar confirmed that the former Diaspora Minster w[...]
14 Jun 2017

Pringle says Varadkar will look after the few and not the many

0
Deputy Thomas Pringle has said that the people of Donegal should not be fooled by Leo Varadkar’s notion of a ‘Republic of Opportunity’ as this will only serve tho[...]
14 Jun 2017

Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle becomes Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council.

0
Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle has this afternoon become Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council. He was appointed to the position at this afternoon’s Council AGM at County House in L[...]
14 Jun 2017

Road safety message issued ahead of Donegal International Rally

0
The Donegal Road Safety Working Group have issued a road safety appeal ahead of the Donegal International Rally. People attending the rally this weekend are being urged to pay heed[...]
14 Jun 2017

Dáil elects Leo Varadkar as Ireland’s 14th Taoiseach

0
Leo Varadkar’s been voted by the Dáil as Ireland’s 14th Taoiseach – 10 years to the day after being elected a TD. He’s now Taoiseach elect until he collects[...]
14 Jun 2017

Gardai arrest three men in connection with border crimes

0
Three men have been arrested during a Garda operation in Letterkenny today. Gardai, some of whom were armed, arrested the men on the town’s lower main street at noon today &#[...]
14 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit