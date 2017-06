In the League of Ireland, The Premier Division season gets back to action after the mid season break on Friday night.

Harps battle to remain in the premier starts with a home tie against Shamrock Rovers in Ballybofey.

The transfer window opens soon and the Harps management will look to strengthen thr squad for the second half of the campaign.

Ollie Horgan says they will be putting in the effort but it remains to been seen if they can get who they want……