The FAI have confirmed their list of suspensions for this weekend’s games and a total of four Finn Harps players are included.

Ethan Boyle, Caolan McAleer, Damien McNulty and Danny Morrissey will miss Friday’s night’s game against Shamrock Rovers due to an accumulation of yellow cards and a red card suspension.

Morrissey was sent off in the Limerick game and will sit out the second game of the ban on Friday having already missed the draw with Sligo.