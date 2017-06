Leo Varadkar’s been voted by the Dáil as Ireland’s 14th Taoiseach – 10 years to the day after being elected a TD.

He’s now Taoiseach elect until he collects his seal of office and warrant of appointment at the Arás in the next few minutes.

He’ll return to Government Buildings this afternoon, speak to British Prime Minister Theresa May and reshuffle his Cabinet.

In his acceptance speech the Taoiseach elect says he wants to leave a Government of the 21st century: