Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle has this afternoon become Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council.

He was appointed to the position at this afternoon’s Council AGM at County House in Lifford.

He replaces Fine Gael’s Terence Slowey in the top chair.

Sinn Fein Councillor Noel Jordan is leas Cathoirleach

Cathaoirleach McMonagle has been outlining his priorities to Donal Kavanagh: