Watch: Finn Harps Unify and Defy

Finn Harps battle to stay in the Premier Division of the League of Ireland resumes on Friday night as the second half of the season gets underway.

This week the club are urging Harps supporters to come out and give their full backing to the Ballybofey blues, starting with Shamrock Rovers at Finn Park.

The following video was produced for the club on a voluntary basis by DIAGA Design.

It features Harps midfielder Jonny Bonner training in his home town of Buncrana and also in action, plus there’s a sample of the scenery in the Coolest Place on Earth!