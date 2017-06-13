Radiologist calls for “campaign of anger” to highlight health service deficiencies

There were 32 people awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, 12 of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

Today’s figure comes as a

senior radiology consultant in Donegal says there should be a national campaign of anger at deficiencies in the health service similar to that which led to the toppling of water charges.

Dr. Conall Mac a Bhaird was at the Emergency Department of Letterkenny University Hospital with a friend on Wednesday of last week when he says he saw at first hand the extent of the overcrowding and understaffing at the hospital.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on the Shaun Doherty Show, he said the situation at the hospital is intolerable…….