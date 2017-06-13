logo



PSNI continue to seek public’s assistance in ‘paramilitary-style attack’

13 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Police in Derry are continuing to seek the public’s assistance in relation to an investigation into what was described as a ‘paramilitary-style attack’ on a vulnerable teenager.

The incident took place in the Gartan Square area on Derry in the early hours of Saturday last.

Assailants armed with iron bars set upon the vulnerable 15 year old who was heard crying ‘Mammy’ whilst the attack was taking place.

The victim is currently recovering from physical injuries which include a number of broken bones.

Chief Inspector, Ivor Morton says there can be no place in society for this type of barbarity he added that he hopes the young victim can recover from the psychological impact of the incident.

In appealing for information Chief Inspector Morton said, all right minded people must turn their backs on those responsible for such incidents and do the right thing by giving police any information they have.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact detectives at Strand Road, using the non-emergency number 101.

