Proposed LK Port Road project coming under scrutiny

People are being urged to make their views known on the proposed changes to the four lane stretch of road between the Polestar and Dry Arch roundabouts in Letterkenny.

A walk in event takes place tomorrow at the Public Services Centre in Letterkenny at which plans will be on show and submissions will be accepted.

One proposal which is getting significant attention is the proposal to construct a pelican crossing close to the Clanree Hotel.

It’s been claimed that is too close to the Dry Arch roundabout and will create significant problems.

However, when asked on the Shaun Doherty Show with Greg Hughes about alternatives, Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle said the crossing is the only viable option……..

Cllr Liam Blaney is calling for the work to be put on hold until funding is secured for the Bonagee Link.

He says the speed limit has already been reduced to 80 kph, and this will reduce the limit further.

Cllr Blaney believes the proposals have potential ramifications that have not been fully explored………