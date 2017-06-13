Jimmy Kavanagh new Mayor of Letterkenny Municipal District

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh has been elected as the new Mayor of the Letterkenny Municipal District.

Councillor Kavanagh will replace Councillor James Pat McDaid who previously held the position.

While Councillor Michael McBride has been announced as the new Deputy Mayor.

Councillor Kavanagh now vows to continue Councillor McDaid’s work on infrastructure in the town as well as working on mental health and disability resources in the community.

Speaking with Donal Kavanagh this evening at the Letterkenny Municipal District AGM Councillor Kavanagh is looking forward to his new role: