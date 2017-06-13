logo



HighlandTV: Donegal Manager Rory Gallagher looks ahead to Ulster Semi Final with Tyrone

13 Jun 2017
by admin

The Donegal Management are putting the final touches on their plan to try and dethrone the Ulster champions Tyrone this weekend in the provincial semi final in Clones.

Donegal had injury scares a few weeks ago when Michael Murphy and Neil McGee picked up knocks in club action but both have been given the green light for Sunday’s tussle.

If Donegal win they will progress to an unprecedented seventh Ulster final in a row.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly ahead of the game, Manager Rory Gallagher says he has the luxury of a fully fit panel to choose from…
(View video in Google Chrome or Interner Explorer)

or listen here.

Donegal v Tyrone in the Ulster SFC Semi Final will be LIVE on Highland Sunday Sport, On Air & Online at www.highlandradio.com from 1.45pm in association with Brian Mc Cormicks Sports & Leisure

13 Jun 2017

