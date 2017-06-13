HighlandTV: Donegal Manager Rory Gallagher looks ahead to Ulster Semi Final with Tyrone

The Donegal Management are putting the final touches on their plan to try and dethrone the Ulster champions Tyrone this weekend in the provincial semi final in Clones.

Donegal had injury scares a few weeks ago when Michael Murphy and Neil McGee picked up knocks in club action but both have been given the green light for Sunday’s tussle.

If Donegal win they will progress to an unprecedented seventh Ulster final in a row.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly ahead of the game, Manager Rory Gallagher says he has the luxury of a fully fit panel to choose from…

