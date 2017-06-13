Enda Kenny has officially announced his resignation

Enda Kenny has announced his resignation as Taoiseach.

He’s presided over a final session in Leinster House, and will go to Aras an Uachtarain this afternoon to hand in his notice.

Kenny will remain on in a caretaker capacity until tomorrow lunchtime, when the Dáil votes on the appointment Leo Varadkar.

This afternoon in the Dáil, Kenny said he was reluctant to make a farewell speech – but that the new Dáil rules gave him no other choice.

And he finished his farewell by paraphrasing the Last Will and Testament of the founder of the Land League, Michael Davitt: