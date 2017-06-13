logo



Calls for redress scheme following publication of Mica report

13 Jun 2017
by News Highland

Following the publication of the expert panel’s Mica report, public representatives across the county have spoken out, calling for a Redress Scheme to be set up.

Welcoming the publication, Junior Minister Joe McHugh says he wants the panel recommendations implemented as soon as possible.

The report into the defective block issue makes a number of recommendations and estimates that 1,200 homes in Donegal are affected with that figure possibly increasing to 4,800.

Minister McHugh says he will now push within Government for a Redress Scheme for affected homeowners so that they can now begin to put their homes and lives back together again.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle has echoed this call, he says Minister Michael English has failed to commit any meaningful measures following the expert panels report earlier today:

Meanwhile, Cllr Albert Doherty says like others, he is digesting the report, and he has some concerns about the limitations of the report’s scope.

He says there is now a mammoth political battle ahead, and that battle starts now:

