Aidan Campbell on how important the Harps support will be in the second half of the Premier Division season.

The second half of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division season resumes for Finn Harps this Friday against Shamrock Rovers in Ballybofey.

Commercial Officer Aidan Campbell has been urging supporters to get behind Harps in the latter part of the campaign as they push to stay in the top flight of Irish Football.

With the transfer window about to open, Ollie Horgan is planning to add to his squad but Aidan said this can only be done with the backing of financial support which comes in the form of gate receipts and fundraising.

Speaking with Highland’s Diarmaid Doherty, Aidan understands it’s a big weekend of sport ahead but says the supporters will have a big part to play…

In other news, Harps are expecting confirmation of a date for the refixed north west derby against Derry City at Finn Park.

The game was originally penciled in for Friday 30th June but with Derry playing in Europe that week it will be moved with Sunday 2nd July seen as the possible date.