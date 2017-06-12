logo



You’re Having A Laugh – The Wrong Answers

12 Jun 2017
by admin

 

Tune into Lee Gooch’s Drivetime  from 3.30pm Monday to Friday  for ‘You’re Having A Laugh’. Below is the list of wrong answers.

Fr Brian Darcy

Gary O’ Donovan

Richard Gere

Tom Hanks

George Clooney

Neil Delamere

Brendan Fraser

Terry Wogan

Jim Mc Guinness

Larry Hagman

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Harrison Ford

James Corden

Prince Charles

Michael Mc Intyre

Bill Clinton

Mel Gibson

David Williams

Simon Coveney

Jurgen Klopp

Michael Mc Intyre

John Travolta

Tom Cruise

Dwyane Johnston

Ben Affleck

Chris Hemsworth

Tommy Bowe

Micheal Martin

Ronan Keating

Rio Ferdinard

Dustin Hoffman

Burt Reynolds

Alister Sim

Jimmy Fallon

Gene Cordon

Wayne Johnston

Christopher Walkan

Frank Kelly

Jim Carey

Peter O’ Toole

David Williams

Ben Affleck

Ian Dempsey

Bill Clinton

Keith Walsh

Gene Cordon

Wayne Johnston

Greg Hughes

Eddie Murphy

Graham Norton

Scott Brown

Gavin Duffy

Terry Wogan

Rory Mc Elroy

Alex Baldwin

Michael Flatley

Shaun Doherty

Richard Gere

Jim Carey

Simon Cowell

Christopher Walken

Matt Leblanc

Teddy Sherham

Samuel L Jackson

Rubert Everett

Aidan Quinn

Pierce Brosnan

Paul Brennan (Fair City)

Fergal Darcy

Nicky Byrne

Brendan Frazer

Barrack Obama

Chris Ashmore

Side Joe Bob ( Simsons)

Gordon Ramsey

Ricky Jervais

Prince Charles

Enda Kenny

James Gordon

Jamie Dornan

Brendan O Conor

John Travolta

Will Smith

Benedict Cumberbatch

Frank Kelly

Conal Gallen

Ray Darcy

Derek Mooney

Ryan Tubridy

Graham Norton

Gay Byrne

Des Cathal

Brendan Grace

John Giles

Dermot Bannon

David Schwimmer

Steven Fry

Roy Keene

Kevin Dondon

Russell Crowe

Joe Duffy

Bradley Cooper

John Travolta

Mr Bean

Denzel Washington

Ed Sheerin

More Entertainment

You’re Having A Laugh – The Wrong Answers

0
  Tune into Lee Gooch’s Drivetime  from 3.30pm Monday to Friday  for ‘You’re Having A Laugh’. Below is the list of wrong answers. Fr Brian Darcy Gary O[...]
12 Jun 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Monday’s show

0
Listen back to Monday’s Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
12 Jun 2017

Adam West’s local telephone directory listing in California is an adventure in itself.

0
Rest in Peace Adam West.[...]
12 Jun 2017

Kevin Spacey’s all-singing, all-dancing opening number as host of the Tony Awards

0
Who knew he had it in him? Kevin Spacey opened the 71st Tony Awards in New York last night with a Broadway showcase that cast aside any doubts about his hosting capability as he sa[...]
12 Jun 2017

Shaun Doherty Show – Listen back to Friday’s show

0
Listen back to Friday’s Show: For more information check out Shauns Page Your browser does not support the audio element.[...]
09 Jun 2017

Chris Evans’ new dog is here to calm us all in this time of tension and woe

0
The world may be a dumpster fire that’s rapidly spreading out from the alley it started in and onto our streets but at least we have dogs to keep us sane. And not just any do[...]
09 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit