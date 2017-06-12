Kris Meeke to miss Rally Poland but he will be back for Finland

Kris Meeke has been dropped by the Citroen World Rally Team for Rally Poland later this month.

The County Tyrone driver will be replaced by Andreas Mikkelsen who finished eighth in a C3 on his debut with the French team at Rally Italia Sardegna over the weekend.

Meeke won in Mexico this year but has also had a turbulent time, rolling out of the lead in Italy, retiring in Portugal and had two big rolls in Argentina.

He lies 10th in the championship at the season midpoint and team principal Yves Matton said Meeke agreed to step down for round eight on Poland’s fast gravel roads.

“After a series of disappointing results, we have asked Kris Meeke to take a step back for this next rally. Kris accepted that this would be in the best interests of the team and we’d like to thank him for his understanding,” he said.”

“This break will give him the chance to recharge his batteries and release some of the pressure before preparing for Rally Finland. He won in Finland last year after producing a perfect performance, so we hope he’ll come back stronger.”

Mikkelsen will be joined in Poland by Lefebvre and Craig Breen.