logo



Kris Meeke to miss Rally Poland but he will be back for Finland

12 Jun 2017
by admin

Kris Meeke has been dropped by the Citroen World Rally Team for Rally Poland later this month.

The County Tyrone driver will be replaced by Andreas Mikkelsen who finished eighth in a C3 on his debut with the French team at Rally Italia Sardegna over the weekend.

Meeke won in Mexico this year but has also had a turbulent time, rolling out of the lead in Italy, retiring in Portugal and had two big rolls in Argentina.

He lies 10th in the championship at the season midpoint and team principal Yves Matton said Meeke agreed to step down for round eight on Poland’s fast gravel roads.

“After a series of disappointing results, we have asked Kris Meeke to take a step back for this next rally. Kris accepted that this would be in the best interests of the team and we’d like to thank him for his understanding,” he said.”

“This break will give him the chance to recharge his batteries and release some of the pressure before preparing for Rally Finland. He won in Finland last year after producing a perfect performance, so we hope he’ll come back stronger.”

Mikkelsen will be joined in Poland by Lefebvre and Craig Breen.

More Sport

Joule Donegal International Rally Preview: Declan and Brian Boyle

0
It’s rally week in Donegal and the Leitirmacaward crew of Declan and Brian Boyle are targeting a second overall win in the event. The former Tarmac and National Rally champio[...]
12 Jun 2017

James McClean says Shane Duffy’s goal should have stood

0
Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill claims his side were “robbed” of a World Cup qualifying victory over Austria by the referee. They drew 1-all in Dublin [...]
12 Jun 2017

Kris Meeke to miss Rally Poland but he will be back for Finland

0
Kris Meeke has been dropped by the Citroen World Rally Team for Rally Poland later this month. The County Tyrone driver will be replaced by Andreas Mikkelsen who finished eighth in[...]
12 Jun 2017

Four Lanterns to continue Ulster Senior League partnership

0
The Ulster Senior League will again be sponsored by the Four Lanterns, continuing the unbroken partnership that goes back to 1986. Ever since the formation of the Ulster Senior Lea[...]
12 Jun 2017

Walters rescues draw for Ireland

0
A Jonathan Walters goal, five minutes from time, rescued a point for the Republic of Ireland, in their World Cup group match at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday evening. Martin O’[...]
11 Jun 2017

Donegal All-County League Results 11 June 2017

0
AllSportStore.com Division 1 Glenswilly 1-08 V 0-05 Bundoran Dungloe 0-11 V 0-07 Naomh Conáil St Eunan’s 1-11 V 1-10 St Michael’s Four Masters 0-06 V 0-08 Milford Gaoth[...]
11 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit