Joule Donegal International Rally Preview: Declan and Brian Boyle

12 Jun 2017
by admin

Brian and Declan Boyle

It’s rally week in Donegal and the Leitirmacaward crew of Declan and Brian Boyle are targeting a second overall win in the event.

The former Tarmac and National Rally champions were the outright winners in 2014 in their Subaru S12b but haven’t been able to repeat the result in the Fiesta WRC.

The cousin combination finished second in 2015 and withdrew on the Saturday last year as the Fiesta hit mechanical trouble.

Since then the car has been problematic but in recent weeks they took victory in Cavan.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Declan and Brian feel the right package for Donegal is coming together…


