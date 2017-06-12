Irish Water files plans for Westbrook works in Buncrana

Works are in the pipeline to address a problem in Buncrana which has seen waste water flow into the Crana River

Irish Water are applying to Donegal County Council to upgrade Westbrook Wastewater Pumping Station, including a larger holding tank, overflow screen and other improvements.

Cllr Nicholas Crossan says this is one of the most significant announcements for Buncrana, and will be welcomed in the town, particularly as it coincides with improvements to Swan Park.

Cllr Crossan says there have been issues in Westbrook for some time……………