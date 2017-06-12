Four Lanterns to continue Ulster Senior League partnership

The Ulster Senior League will again be sponsored by the Four Lanterns, continuing the unbroken partnership that goes back to 1986.

Ever since the formation of the Ulster Senior League in ’86, the Four Lanterns have been title sponsors of the League and again for the 2017/18 season, the League will be known as ‘The Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League’.

“We are delighted to have the Four Lanterns on board again as our main, title sponsors for the forthcoming season,” Ulster Senior League Chairman Johnny McCafferty said.

“The Four Lanterns have been unwavering in their support and promotion of the Ulster Senior League through the years and their brand is now synonymous with the League.

“In the early days of the USL, the late Frank Grimes showed great faith by becoming the League’s title sponsor.

“We have to remember and acknowledge Frank’s support of the League and we are delighted that the Grimes family are continuing the link.

“The support from a business like the Four Lanterns is a great shot in the arm for the League.”

The Four Lanterns is a fast-food chain with outlets in Letterkenny, Donegal town, Buncrana and Sligo.

“We at the Four Lanterns feel both immensely proud and privileged to be linked yet again with another forthcoming season of exciting football in the Ulster Senior League,” said Oran Grimes of the Four Lanterns.

“We are delighted to continue our association with the Ulster Senior League and we wish all the clubs, players, officials and fans a great season ahead.”

At the recent Ulster Senior League presentation function, the support of the Four Lanterns was honoured as USL Chairman Johnny McCafferty presented Oran Grimes with a memento to mark their unbroken sponsorship of the League.

The Four Lanterns were also the main sponsors of the ‘Eleven30’ team, a team selected to mark 30 full seasons of the Ulster Senior League.