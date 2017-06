The solicitor for the family of Buncrana woman Danielle Mclaughlin, who was murdered in India, says they are content with the speed of the investigation.

A charge sheet has been filed against 24 year old Vikat Bhagat who accused of murdering Danielle in March.

He is also accused of rape, robbery and destruction of evidence. The court document also shows evidence that 28 year old Danielle struggled with her attacker.

The McLaughlin Family lawyer, Des Doherty, says things are moving as he expects: