logo



Cycle lanes to be added to new Blue Banks road on N56

12 Jun 2017
by News Highland

It’s been confirmed that cycle lanes will be added to the proposed new section of the N56 between Letterkenny and Kilmacrennan designed to eliminate the dangerous bends at Blue Banks.

Announcing the addition, Junior Minister Joe Mc Hugh says the overall initiative will now cost €18 million, and the cycle lanes will eventually link Illistrin to the proposed Greenway from Termon to Falcarragh.

He says the it will allow cyclists to use the new lanes all the way to Kilmacrennan from Illistrin, and from there, they can access both Glenveagh and the Greenway.

Minister Mc Hugh also wants the council and TII to discuss safety concerns in the vicinity of Illistrin School………..

More News

Irish Water files plans for Westbrook works in Buncrana

0
Works are in the pipeline to address a problem in Buncrana which has seen waste water flow into the Crana River Irish Water are applying to Donegal County Council to upgrade Westbr[...]
12 Jun 2017

Cycle lanes to be added to new Blue Banks road on N56

0
It’s been confirmed that cycle lanes will be added to the proposed new section of the N56 between Letterkenny and Kilmacrennan designed to eliminate the dangerous bends at Bl[...]
12 Jun 2017

Tusla promises to increase staffing numbers in Donegal

0
A commitment from Tusla to increase staffing in Donegal in the near future has been welcomed. Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn says he’s been promised that Tusla will increase i[...]
12 Jun 2017

Talks on the resumption of power sharing to recommence today

0
Talks on the reinstatement of the power sharing executive in Northern Ireland will get underway later. There hasn’t been an active authority in Stormont since March, and nego[...]
12 Jun 2017

Charge sheet filed against Danielle murder accused

0
The Times of India has reported that a charge sheet has been filed against the 24 year old Vikat Bhagat, accused of murdering Buncarana woman, Danielle McLaughlin who was found mur[...]
12 Jun 2017

Investigations continuing into serious road traffic collision

0
Investigations are continuing following a serious road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning in Letterkenny. The single vehicle collision occurred at Magheranan at a[...]
11 Jun 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit