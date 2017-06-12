Cycle lanes to be added to new Blue Banks road on N56

It’s been confirmed that cycle lanes will be added to the proposed new section of the N56 between Letterkenny and Kilmacrennan designed to eliminate the dangerous bends at Blue Banks.

Announcing the addition, Junior Minister Joe Mc Hugh says the overall initiative will now cost €18 million, and the cycle lanes will eventually link Illistrin to the proposed Greenway from Termon to Falcarragh.

He says the it will allow cyclists to use the new lanes all the way to Kilmacrennan from Illistrin, and from there, they can access both Glenveagh and the Greenway.

Minister Mc Hugh also wants the council and TII to discuss safety concerns in the vicinity of Illistrin School………..