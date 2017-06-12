900k approved to upgrade x-ray equipment in four Donegal locations

A €900,000 grant has been approved by Government to upgrade x-ray equipment at four Donegal Community Hospitals.

The new equipment will be installed in Dungloe, Killybegs, Donegal Town and Carndonagh.

X-ray facilities have also been added at the Ballyshannon Health Campus.

Killbegs Community Hospital will be the first hospital to have the new digital x-ray equipment installed.

The space in the hospital for x-ray is being refurbished and reconfigured to accommodate the new equipment.

A period of time is then required to remove the old equipment, install the new equipment and carry out its commissioning, testing and training.

Therefore the X-Ray Department at Killybegs will be temporarily closed from 15th June 2017 until 15th August 2017 approximately.

During this time period patients for x-ray will be referred to Donegal Town Community Hospital where the full normal service for Killybegs area will be provided.

Subsequently the X-ray equipment at Donegal Town Community Hospital will be updated after Killybegs is completed and up and running.