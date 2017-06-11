Walters rescues draw for Ireland

A Jonathan Walters goal, five minutes from time, rescued a point for the Republic of Ireland, in their World Cup group match at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday evening.

Martin O’Neill made one change from the starting eleven that faced Uruguay the week before. James McClean came back into the team in place of Johnny Hayes.

Robbie Brady hit a free kick up to the Austrian box in the eighth minute. Defender Shane Duffy headed it wide from six yards out.

In the 22nd minute, Robbie Brady freed Cyrus Christie down the right. His attempt at a cross was poor and easily cleared.

Seconds later, Stephen Ward crossed from the left and James McClean neatly laid off the ball for Walters, who curled a shot wide.

Austria took the lead against the run of play in the 31st minute.

A corner from the left was dummied by two Austrian players and defender Martin Hinteregger fired a shot past the keeper Darren Randolph.

The goal stunned Ireland and they took time to regroup.

After the break, the home side tried to get level but were frustrated by a dogged Austrian defence and their own failings.

The introduction of Wes Hoolahan in the 71st minute lifted the crowd.

A Hoolahan cross from the left was nearly turned into the net by an Austrian defender in the 73rd minute.

James McClean sliced a shot wide of goal in the 80th minute from the left edge of the box.

Walters outpaced the defender Aleksandar Dragovic with five minutes left of the match. He smashed a shot by the keeper to earn a point.

Two minutes later, Ireland were denied a goal by the referee. A poorly sliced clearance in the Austrian box sat nicely for Duffy and Walters to try to head into the net. The referee gave a foul on Duffy on the defender.

Time caught up with Ireland and despite the four added minutes, a draw was the final outcome.