St. Eunan’s recorded a 1 point win over St. Michael’s on Sunday in Division 1 of the All-County League with a scoreline of 1-11 v 1-10.

The result leaves St. Eunan’s in second place in the table, 2 points behind Kilcar and 1 point ahead of Sunday’s opponent’s St. Michael’s.

Brennan was with Tom Comack following the featured All-County League game on Sunday Sport…