The Ulster Senior Track and Field Open Championships took place on Mary Peters Track in Belfast on Saturday.

It was a good meet for the Northwest, and for Donegal especially with titles for Sommer Leckey in the high-jump, where it was a Donegal 1,2 with Shannon Craig just behind her. Mark Hoy won the 800m track.

Patsy McGonagle spoke with Chris Ashmore on Sunday Sport to review all the weekend’s athletics including the Donegal Community Games…