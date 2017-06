Monaghan manager Malachy O’Rourke thought his side gave 2 points away going into half-time, but was happy that his side kept their heads in the win over Cavan.

He is hoping that his side will improve for the next game as he feels they rushed chances, but he is now looking ahead to the Ulster SFC Semi-Final against Down.

O’Rourke spoke to the assembled press in Breffni Park…