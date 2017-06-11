Monaghan defeat Cavan to move into Ulster SFC Semi-Final against Down

Monaghan defeated Cavan on Sunday afternoon by a goal with a final score of 1-15 v 0-15 in the Ulster SFC Semi-Final. They will face Down in the Semi-Final on June 24th.

Cavan started the game well with the wind in their favour, going in at half-time with a 2 point lead, 0-09 v 0-07. Monaghan fought their way back into the game in the second half, using the wind to their advantage.

It was a Conor McManus goal after 58 minutes that was the difference between the sides at the end. Cavan hit the post in the dying moments which gave Monaghan the win.

Francis Mooney reports on the game for Sunday Sport…