Investigations continuing into serious road traffic collision

Investigations are continuing following a serious road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning in Letterkenny.

The single vehicle collision occurred at Magheranan at approximately 5:30am.

It is reported that the car left the road and collided with a fence.

The male driver, aged 43 was seriously injured and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The four other occupants a 45 year old female and three children aged between 7 and 12 years were treated for minor injuries.

The road has since reopened.