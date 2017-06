Since the beginning of June there has been a total of 11 burglaries reported in Ballybofey, Letterkenny, Raphoe, Donegal Town, Pettigo, Muff, Lifford and Newton.

Donegal Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Paul Wallace says these incidents are planned and the intruders are monitoring properties and acting when vacant.

He says those involved are forensically aware and are targeting rural homes in particular: