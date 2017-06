Donegal will play the winners of Cavan and Monaghan in this years Ulster Ladies Senior Football Championship Final.

Michael Naughton’s side came from 11pts down at half time against Armagh in Saturday night’s semi final to return to their second final in three years.

Geraldine Mc Laughlin starred in the second half scoring 1-7 to help Donegal to a 1-14 to 1-10 victory.