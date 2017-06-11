Donegal All-County League Results 11 June 2017

AllSportStore.com Division 1
Glenswilly 1-08 V 0-05 Bundoran
Dungloe 0-11 V 0-07 Naomh Conáil
St Eunan’s 1-11 V 1-10 St Michael’s
Four Masters 0-06 V 0-08 Milford
Gaoth Dobhair 1-08 V 1-08 Kilcar
AllSportStore.com Division 2
Malin 1-15 V 3-09 Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon
Glenfin 2-06 V 0-04 Sean Mac Cumhaill
Cloughaneely 1-05 V 1-09 Termon
AllSportStore.com Division 3
Sun, 11 Jun
St Naul’s 0-12 V 0-06 Naomh Bríd
Naomh Ultan 0-10 V 0-14 Burt
Sat, 10 Jun
Letterkenny Gaels 0-12 V 2-07 Downings
Fanad Gaels 2-09 V 3-08 Moville
AllSportStore.com Division 4 – Played Saturday
Urris 0-09 V 1-10 Convoy
Na Rossa 3-10 V 0-03 Robert Emmets
Carndonagh 0-05 V 2-10 Naomh Colmcille
Naomh Pádraig Lifford 1-03 V 1-09 Naomh Pádraig Muff
AllSportStore.com AllSportStore.com Division 5 – Played Saturday
Sean Mac Cumhaill 1-08 V 2-09 Naomh Columba