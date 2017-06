The Donegal Ladies’ win over Armagh in the Ulster Championship Semi-Final was referred to as ‘a great escape’ by team manager Micheal Naughton.

Naughton noted that it was the first time that Donegal had gone the entire first half without registering a score. He said he was proud of his side for how they came out in the second half to come back and manage to take the win.

Speaking to Tom Comack after the victory, Naughton said that his side have great heart and belief…