Weekend Edition June 10th with Donal Kavanagh

The No Barriers Foundation are raising money to bring specialist equipment, including a robotic exoskeleton to Donegal to help people with spinal chord injuries.

Secretary Sonya Mc Garvey and PRO Sharon Gildea joined Donal in studio to discuss the campaign, and the need for the equipment……

Bitcoin values have surged to new highs, passing $2,967 per coin yesterday. Its value has risen by more than 200% in 2017.

Lori Keogh, Director Financial Services Strategy with Deloitte Ireland joined Donal to discuss what Bitcoin is……..

Cavan man Barry Hand and his Moroccon wife Laila adopted their daughter Joudiya in Morocco, but are now being refused permission to bring her to Ireland because the Moroccan adoption law under which they did so is not recognised here.

Barry told his story on today’s show……

James “The Strabanimal” Gallagher is one of the rising stars of MMA, and fights in Madison Square Garden later this month.

As his nicknames suggests, the 20 year old is from Strabane, and he insists he’s not the next Conor Mc Gregor, he’s the first James Gallagher.

He spoke to Donal on today’s show………..

After the success of last year’s Street Feast, the Save the Church Lane group is hosting another event tomorrow.

Donnan Harvey joined Donal on the show………

The summer holidays have sparked a warning about farm safety, particularly with regards to children.

Health and Safety expert Neil Donaghy from Donaghy Training services in Newtowncunningham spoke to Donal on the show today…….