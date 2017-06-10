Long-awaited Bunagee Marine Development officially opened

The long-awaited Bunagee Marine Development was officially opened yesterday at Culdaff.

The work was part of a cross-border and transnational project known as Sail West, involving 21 partners from Ireland, Northern Ireland and the West Coast of Scotland.

The project was funded by INTERREG which provided €1.3million in funding, involving work being carried out by Donegal County Council’s Marine Division to create a breakwater and pontoons to accommodate 15 vessels at Bunagee pier.

At the official opening yesterday, Minister Joe McHugh praised Councillor Bernard McGuinness for his life-long work on the project.

Councillor McGuinness says it is a huge boost for the area and local fishermen are delighted with the development: