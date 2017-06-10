HighlandTV: Donegal Rally Preview – Kevin Gallagher

It’s just under a week to the much anticipated 2017 Joule Donegal International Rally.

The National side of the event will see a huge battle as over 60 crews go for Modified honours in class 13 and 14 alone.

It’s going to be an extra busy weekend for local man Kevin Gallagher, along with competing in the Darian, Kevin has supplied engines to a large number of those who will take on the rally.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly at the recent Rally launch, Kevin is hoping for a good weekend on all fronts…