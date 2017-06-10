logo



HighlandTV: Donegal Rally Preview – Declan Gallagher

10 Jun 2017
by admin

Declan Gallagher has been at the front in most of the rallies he has competed in in recent years but the Donegal International Rally has alluded him.

The Ardara man drove his Toyota Starlet to double championship success in 2015 taking the National and Tarmac modified titles, if he is to win his home event that is the form “the Milkman” will need to find again.

He was leading in the first day last year but suffered car trouble and had to settle for a top five finish.

Declan hasn’t had much seat time this year but is eager to get back into the Starlet for the big weekend…(View video in Google Chrome or Interner Explorer)

