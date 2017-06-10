HighlandTV: Donegal Rally Preview – Damian Gallagher

Preparations continue this weekend ahead of next Friday’s start to the Donegal International Rally.

Crews and competitors have started their recce of the 20 stages that will see them battle for overall and class honours after three days of tough rally action in the county.

Local man Damian Gallagher has been in the mix of the top places in the National Rally before but has just missed out in overall glory in his Mark2 Escort.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Damian is hoping this will be the year for him and his co-driver Mac Walsh…(View video in Google Chrome or Interner Explorer)